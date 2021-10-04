Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after buying an additional 308,605 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lazard by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after buying an additional 110,181 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

LAZ opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

