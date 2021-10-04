Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Update

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.1 days.

Scentre Group stock remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Scentre Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

