Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €146.08 ($171.86).

SU stock opened at €142.52 ($167.67) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €149.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.47.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

