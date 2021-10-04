Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Scholastic alerts:

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $225,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.58 on Monday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.