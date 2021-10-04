Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.58 on Monday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
