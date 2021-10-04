Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 245,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $101.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.