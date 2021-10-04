Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.90.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SGMS stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $87.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

