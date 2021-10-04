SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $19.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $21.33 on Friday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 133.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SciPlay by 60.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.