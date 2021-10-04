Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,019 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,651,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 136,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

