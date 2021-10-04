Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

EXI opened at $118.37 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.