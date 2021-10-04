Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $114.98 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -255.51 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,790 shares of company stock valued at $94,973,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

