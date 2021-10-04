Scotia Capital Inc. Has $790,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

