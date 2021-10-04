Scotia Capital Inc. Has $825,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $314.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.75 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.80 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

