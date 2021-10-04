Scotia Capital Inc. Has $877,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,790 shares of company stock worth $94,973,134 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $114.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.51 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

