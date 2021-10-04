Scotia Capital Inc. Has $958,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of KR opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.