Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 436,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 299,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,843,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $51.50 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

