Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

