Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 424 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Kroger by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Kroger by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE KR opened at $39.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

