ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,329.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $1,329.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,903,258 coins and its circulating supply is 38,219,647 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

