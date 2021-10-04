Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

