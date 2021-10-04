Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

