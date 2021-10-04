Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,163 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

