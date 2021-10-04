Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

