Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $125.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

