Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $79.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $78.72 on Friday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

