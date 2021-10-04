Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in September

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. 31,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.20. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

