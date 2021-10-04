SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 44,588 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 147.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.