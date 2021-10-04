SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,826,000 after buying an additional 499,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

