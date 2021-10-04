SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,319,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

