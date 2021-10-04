Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,861 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 108.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $258.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average of $209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

