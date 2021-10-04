Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 860 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 18.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Progress Software stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.