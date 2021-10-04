Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of WTFC opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.