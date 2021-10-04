Shell Asset Management Co. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 921,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $26.09 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

