Shell Asset Management Co. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $26.09 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

