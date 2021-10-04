Shell Asset Management Co. Has $743,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $8,053,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $5,786,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $5,772,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK opened at $69.41 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.