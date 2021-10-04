Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

