Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,305,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,714,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,206,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.33 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

