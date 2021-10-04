Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,254,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,037,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

