Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $662,000 Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.