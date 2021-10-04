Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

LMT opened at $347.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.13. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

