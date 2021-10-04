Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $360.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

