Shelton Capital Management Sells 25,598 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

