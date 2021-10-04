Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $151.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.82. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

