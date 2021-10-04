Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,690 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

