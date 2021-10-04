Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.5 days.
OTCMKTS SIOPF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Shimao Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.08.
Shimao Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.