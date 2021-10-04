Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.5 days.

OTCMKTS SIOPF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Shimao Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

