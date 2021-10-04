Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Rises By 50.0%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACRDF stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

