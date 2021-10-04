Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Declines By 52.2%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGESY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AGESY opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

