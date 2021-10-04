Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Expands By 44.4%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

