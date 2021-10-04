Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Declines By 34.4%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Monday. 5,201,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,346. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

