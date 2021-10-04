Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declines By 43.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

MYN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 86,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,743. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

