Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Increases By 48.6%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,741. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

